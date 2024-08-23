Bengaluru: Two mobility companies offer innovative transport solutions

Two mobility companies, Tummoc and Namma Yatri, will partner with BMTC and BMRCL to implement innovative mobility ideas across the city’s transit network. The companies were named the winners of the 'Enroute: A Mobility-as-a-Service Challenge,' a competition designed to enhance public transportation in Bengaluru on August 22. The solutions offered by the companies focused on streamlining daily commutes and improving user experience. The challenge, organised by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), WRI India, and Villgro, sought practical digital tools to enhance public transport in Bengaluru.

Tummoc, a multi-modal connectivity and ticketing application, aims to integrate journey planning, real-time data, and ticketing into a single platform. This will allow users to easily plan their trips, check bus and metro schedules, and purchase tickets without hassle. Namma Yatri, a ride-hailing app, seeks to simplify journey booking with a unified QR code. Users can book their entire journey, including last-mile connections, with a single scan.

The Enroute challenge, launched in June, attracted 75 applications from various enterprises. Six were shortlisted, and the winning solutions were selected by a panel of experts from the government, private sector, and citizen groups.

The solutions were built using the General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) data, a standardised format for public transportation schedules and associated geographic information.

As a start-up operational in 22 cities, including Bengaluru, Tummoc has been providing digital passes for BMTC and integrating with partners like Rapido and Quick Ride for first- and last-mile connectivity. With the Enroute win, Tummoc will gain access to real-time data, further improving their solution. Rhea Mansukhani, Brand Manager at Tummoc, said, "We will use the open data from BMTC and BMRCL to offer real-time bus and metro tracking, as well as the most efficient and affordable travel options. We're also developing a feature that shows how crowded buses and metros are, so commuters can choose the best time to travel."

Namma Yatri, a multi-modal transportation solution, is working on a unified QR code for payment and a one-click booking system. With the Enroute win and access to BMTC and BMRCL real-time data, they will be able to track information on stops, routes, and timings, making travel more predictable and convenient. "By accessing real-time data from BMTC and BMRCL, we were able to create a platform that integrates booking and discovery of various transportation options, including last-mile connections. Our goal is to offer a seamless commuting experience from start to finish using a single app,” said Dayanidhi D, Director of Engineering and Growth at Namma Yatri.