Bengaluru: Two men hire goons to assault ‘strict’ co-worker, five arrested

Bengaluru police arrested five men after a video went viral on social media depicting two of them assaulting another man with a steel rod. The incident occurred on the Outer Ring Road near Kalyan Nagar on the evening of March 31, with the assault captured on the dash cam of a car present at the scene. Hennur police launched an investigation with three teams and located the victim, who lodged a complaint.

According to the police, the victim Suresh is employed at a private milk dairy. Based on his complaint, the police identified and arrested Anush, Muttu, Sandeep, Vineesh, and Umashankar Reddy on charges of attempted murder. Umashankar and Vineesh are reportedly Suresh’s colleagues and had enlisted the others to assault Suresh after a disagreement with him.

According to India Today, Umashankar and Vineesh faced a lot of work pressure because of Suresh. Suresh, who has been employed at the company for a year, allegedly harassed them and insisted on prompt clearance of stock balances. He informed the company about the duo’s lax approach and delayed balance clearance, leading to disciplinary action against them.