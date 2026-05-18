Bengaluru: Two men arrested for sexually assaulting minors, uploading videos online

Bengaluru Cybercrime Police on May 12 arrested two men for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls, recording the acts on mobile phones, and uploading the videos online.

The accused, Kiran Kumar and Aditya MK, a swimming pool maintenance worker, are alleged to have recorded and circulated Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Police said the case stands out because, unlike typical CSAM cases involving the possession or downloading of illegal content, the accused were allegedly the creators and uploaders of the material.

Acting on a tip-off received through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), police registered a case on May 10 at the Kaggalipura police station under Sections 57 and 67(B) of the Information Technology Act. Section 67(B) pertains to punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts.

During the investigation, officers found that two minor girls had allegedly been sexually assaulted and that the abuse was recorded before being uploaded online. Their statements have been recorded as part of the probe.

Three mobile phones allegedly used to record and distribute the content have been seized.

Based on statements from the girls and digital evidence, police added Sections 65(2) and 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with multiple provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Section 65(2) pertains to aggravated punishment for the rape of a female child under 12 years of age, while Section 70 relates to gang rape.

The accused were produced before a court and taken into police custody for further investigation.

Further investigation is underway.