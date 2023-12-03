Bengaluru: Two held for raising pro-Pak slogans during Ind vs Aus T20 match screening

The Bengaluru police arrested two persons, Inayath (28) and Syed Mubarak (25), residents of New Gurappana Palya, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a T20 match between India and Australia on Friday, December 1, in Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 10.30 pm at the Mockaholic Pub in 1st Phase, JP Nagar, during a live singing programme and match screening. According to Sudhir Singh, the pub manager, a patron shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as the live singing was concluding. Three to four persons sitting at the adjacent table allegedly responded with “Pakistan Zindabad”, prompting a verbal altercation.

A dispute ensued as other patrons objected to the slogans, leading to a scuffle. While two men managed to evade arrest, Inayath and Mubarak were apprehended and escorted to the police station by patrolling officers. According to media reports, efforts are on to nab the third suspect Althaf and another unknown man.