Bengaluru triple murder: Woman suspected of killing parents, sister over debt

A 24-year-old woman is suspected of killing her parents and younger sister in their apartment in Seegehalli, under the limits of the KR Puram police station in Bengaluru, allegedly over a family dispute linked to mounting debt. The three murders took place on Monday, June 22, and police have launched a search for the woman and another man suspected to be involved.

The deceased have been identified as Somasundar, 52, his wife Muthulakshmi, 48, and their younger daughter Supriya, 19. Police are searching for the couple's elder daughter Shwetha and a man identified as Kenneth in connection with the case.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that Shwetha had allegedly accumulated debts of nearly Rs 30 lakh. Police sources said her parents had repeatedly questioned her over the debt, leading to tensions within the family.

Investigators suspect that Shwetha and Kenneth visited the family's apartment when only Muthulakshmi was present. Somasundar and Supriya were away at the time.

Police suspect an argument broke out between Shwetha, Kenneth, and Muthulakshmi, following which Muthulakshmi was attacked with a machete-like weapon and killed.

According to investigators, Supriya returned home later and was also allegedly attacked and killed. Police suspect that Shwetha restrained Supriya while Kenneth attacked her.

Somasundar was allegedly killed in a similar manner when he returned to the apartment. Police said all three victims suffered multiple injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon.

The bodies were later discovered inside the apartment, prompting a police response. Senior officers visited the scene and forensic teams collected evidence.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace Shwetha and Kenneth. Officials said the exact sequence of events and motive are still being verified, and more details will be known after the suspects are apprehended.

A case has been registered at the KR Puram police station and further investigation is underway.