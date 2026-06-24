Bengaluru triple murder: Daughter held in Puducherry after family killings, partner absconding

A 25-year-old software professional accused of murdering her parents and younger sister in Bengaluru’s KR Puram area has been arrested in Puducherry, less than 24 hours after the crime. Police have launched a manhunt for her live-in partner, Kenneth, who remains at large and is suspected of assisting in the killings.

The triple murder came to light on the night of June 22, when the bodies of Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19) were found with stab injuries inside their apartment in Seegehalli under the KR Puram police station limits. The victims, originally from Tamil Nadu, had been residing in Whitefield for several years.

According to police, the prime accused, identified as Shwetha, fled Bengaluru shortly after the murders and travelled across multiple locations in an apparent attempt to evade arrest. Acting on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, special teams tracked her movements and apprehended her in Puducherry on June 23.

Investigators suspect that the murders were carried out with the assistance of Kenneth, 26, who has been living with Shwetha for the past two months. According to media reports, Kenneth allegedly reached a friend's room in HAL after the incident before escaping on his motorcycle. Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest him.

According to a Deccan Herald report, during preliminary interrogation, Shwetha allegedly told investigators that she had been facing prolonged conflict with her parents over personal decisions, including her relationship with Kenneth. She said she felt constantly monitored and restricted by her family, particularly her mother, and that disputes over her personal life had intensified in recent months.

Police sources told DH that Shwetha told investigators that she felt she had "no freedom" at home and described her life as being "caged inside the house". She allegedly said frequent disagreements with her parents had led to growing estrangement and repeated confrontations. However, investigators said she did not mention any financial disputes or demands for a share in family property during questioning.

Based on the investigation so far, police believe the attack was premeditated. Shwetha allegedly told investigators that she first attacked her mother inside the bathroom of the apartment. When Supriya rushed to intervene, she too was repeatedly stabbed. Somasundar was then attacked but managed to run out of the flat despite his injuries before collapsing.