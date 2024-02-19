Bengaluru traffic woes: Karnataka proposes new flyovers along metro lines

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday, February 18, said that the state government has sent a proposal to the Union government for building flyovers along certain stretches of metro lines in Bengaluru in order to ease traffic congestion. The deputy CM was addressing a gathering during the mass grievance redressal 'Government at Your Doorstep' programme in Jnanabharathi.
Shivakumar said that the Chief Minister has announced many projects in the state budget to develop Bengaluru. “The BBMP Budget will be presented soon. It will complement the projects announced in the budget. A feasibility report will be prepared for tunnel roads near Yeshwanthpur, Sumanahalli, Goraguntepalya among other areas," the deputy CM was quoted as saying by ANI.
He further said that the Congress government in Karnataka has delivered 95% of the promised guarantee schemes. “We are planning to give a subsidy to install solar panels on the terraces. We don't do politics of emotion but by building livelihoods. Our government programmes are aimed at reducing the burden of price rise,” he added.
Further, Shivakumar said street vendors in Bengaluru cannot do business on pedestrian pavements. The vendors have been asked to apply for registration with the government so that they can allot a place for them to do business.