Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions announced ahead of PM Modi’s visit on May 10

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Sunday, May 10, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has announced temporary traffic restrictions and parking curbs under the HAL Traffic Police Station limits.

In an advisory, the police said restrictions would remain in force from 5 am to 3 pm across several key arterial roads in the city. Commuters have been asked to plan their travel in advance and use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

According to the advisory, movement of all types of vehicles will be prohibited on HAL Airport Exit Road, from Old Airport Road up to the DGCA Office, on both sides. Similarly, traffic will be restricted on HAL Airport Gate 30 Road between Umbrella Junction and Gate 30.

Restrictions have also been imposed on NICE Road between 9 am and 3 pm. Motorists have been urged to avoid these stretches and use alternative routes to prevent congestion and delays.

Parking has been prohibited along key stretches, including Old Airport Road from SD Road Junction to Trinity Junction, HAL Airport Gate 30 Road from Umbrella Junction to Gate 30, and HAL Airport Exit Road from Old Airport Road to the DGCA Office.

Traffic police have advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly and follow diversion signs and instructions issued on the ground.