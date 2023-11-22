Bengaluru to witness Kambala for the first time on November 25-26: Details

Coastal Karnataka’s traditional buffalo race Kambala is all set to unfold in Bengaluru for the first time at the Palace Grounds on November 25 and 26. The organisers Bengaluru Kambala Committee on Wednesday, November 22, said that the event aims to showcase not only the adrenaline-pumping race, but also the vibrant culture of coastal Karnataka.

Committee chairperson Prakash Shetty expressed their commitment to bringing the essence of 'Tulunadu' to Bengaluru, saying, "We bring to you the culture, cuisines, and heritage of coastal Karnataka.” He added that the coastal community views the event as an opportunity to put their rich culture on display, attracting not only locals but also those from outside Tulunadu. Entry to the event will be free. Organisers have arranged for a diverse array of 150 stalls offering delicacies and handicrafts from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Around 175 pairs of buffaloes, participants in the event will leave from the coastal region to Bengaluru on Thursday, November 23. “Former minister and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna has generously sponsored their food and accommodation to ensure their well-being during the event,” Prakash said.