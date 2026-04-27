Bengaluru to see light rain, thundershowers after days of intense heat, says IMD

Bengaluru, which has been reeling under unusually high summer temperatures, is likely to get some relief later this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers across the city from Tuesday, April 28.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday, April 26, while the minimum settled at 23.1 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the city observatory had registered 35.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.4 degrees above normal. While several parts of Karnataka received pre-monsoon showers earlier this month, Bengaluru remained largely dry.

According to the IMD, the weather is expected to stay mainly clear to partly cloudy until April 27, with daytime temperatures likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius and night temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius. Moderate humidity is also expected, and heat conditions are likely to continue for the next two days.

From April 28 to May 1, however, isolated areas of Bengaluru are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also likely during this period.

The forecast has brought hope of some respite for residents, as the city has been experiencing above-normal temperatures and uncomfortable daytime heat. The IMD said daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius even during the rain spell, while minimum temperatures are likely to stay close to 23 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere in Karnataka, weather conditions are expected to differ across regions. Coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are likely to receive light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Some isolated areas may continue to experience hot and humid conditions despite the rainfall.

In north interior Karnataka, districts including Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, and Koppal may see light rain or thundershowers at isolated places, though dry weather is expected to prevail across most of the region.

Parts of south interior Karnataka, including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu, are also likely to receive light rain accompanied by gusty winds, while the rest of the region is expected to remain mostly dry.

The weather department has also indicated that on April 30, isolated places in south interior Karnataka may witness thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.