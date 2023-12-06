Bengaluru to get electric train to Nandi hills from December 11

Bengaluru residents will have the option to travel to Nandi Hills via an electric train from December 11. The South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to extend Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains, which currently operate on the airport route from Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur, reported Money Control.
The trains include 06531/06532 Bengaluru Cantonment-Chikballapur-Cantonment, 06535/06538 Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru Cantonment-Chikkaballapur, and 06593/06594 Yeswantpur-Chikkaballapur-Yeswantpur.
The electrification between Yelahanka and Chikkaballapur was completed in March 2022; however, the introduction of electric trains on the route faced delays by SWR due to various reasons. Currently, stations like Nandi station are served by trains such as 06387/06388 KSR Bengaluru-Kolar-Cantonment Diesel Multiple Unit (Demu) and 16549/16550 KSR Bengaluru - Kolar- KSR Bengaluru Demu.
This development will also benefit individuals visiting the 112-ft Adiyogi statue in Chikkaballapur, constructed by the Isha Foundation. However, the proposed electric train will not stop at stations such as Bettahalsoor, Doddajala, and Channasandra.