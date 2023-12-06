Bengaluru to get electric train to Nandi hills from December 11

The electrification between Yelahanka and Chikkaballapur was completed in March 2022; however, the introduction of electric trains on the route faced delays by SWR due to various reasons. Currently, stations like Nandi station are served by trains such as 06387/06388 KSR Bengaluru-Kolar-Cantonment Diesel Multiple Unit (Demu) and 16549/16550 KSR Bengaluru - Kolar- KSR Bengaluru Demu.

This development will also benefit individuals visiting the 112-ft Adiyogi statue in Chikkaballapur, constructed by the Isha Foundation. However, the proposed electric train will not stop at stations such as Bettahalsoor, Doddajala, and Channasandra.