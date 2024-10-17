Bengaluru to get additional 500 MLD Cauvery water: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In response to Bengaluru's growing water needs, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced, on Wednesday, October 16, that the government plans to tap an additional 500 million litres per day (MLD) from the Cauvery River. This initiative would be part of the proposed Cauvery sixth stage, a project estimated to cost approximately Rs 7,200 crore, according to a feasibility study by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Cauvery fifth stage project in Mandya, which aims to supply 775 MLD of water to Bengaluru, pushing the city's total water intake to 2,225 MLD. This expansion will cater to roughly 15 lakh water connections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring water access for all of Bengaluru, stating, "Our administration will proceed with the Cauvery sixth stage." He added that the project would be funded through international loans, much like the fifth stage. At the event in Mandya, both Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were joined by key officials from Japan, including Minister (Economic) from the Embassy of Japan Hokungo Kyoko, and Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in India, Takeuchi Takuro.

JICA has played a significant role in financing the project, contributing Rs 4,336 crore, with the goal of benefiting around 50 lakh new residents in Bengaluru through five lakh additional water connections. Over the past three decades, JICA has extended loans worth over Rs 10,000 crore to the BWSSB for various infrastructure projects.

During the event, Siddaramaiah also criticized the Union government for delaying approvals for crucial water projects like Mekedatu and Mahadayi. He added that although the Mekedatu project benefits Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka, it is being held up due to political reasons.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed these concerns and highlighted the government's broader efforts to explore alternative water sources for Bengaluru’s ever-growing population. He said that the fifth stage of the Cauvery water project would provide water to several key constituencies, including Mahadevapura, Yeshwantpur, RR Nagar, and Bengaluru South.