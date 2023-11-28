Bengaluru to get 287-km circular rail network, pitched as largest of its kind in India

A 287-km circular railway is being planned to connect Bengaluru with other important towns, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday, November 27. It is expected to be the largest network of its kind in India, he said. The proposed network will connect Nidvanda-Doddaballapur (40.9 km), Doddaballapur-Devanahalli (28.5 km), Devanahalli-Malur (46.5 km), Malur-Heelalige (52 km), Hejjala-Solur (43.5 km), Solur-Nidavanda (34.2 km), and Hejjala-Heelalige (42 km).

Speaking to reporters after a railway project review meeting in Bengaluru, Vaishnaw said that this network is designed to meet the city’s needs for the next 40-50 years, and will provide “complete connectivity” across seven railway paths. The circular railway, coupled with the ongoing Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), is positioned as the primary solution for the city's transportation requirements, he said.