Bengaluru: Three arrested for circulating AI-morphed images of Rukmini Vasanth

The Cyber Crime Police Station of Bengaluru City, on Friday, June 19, has arrested three persons for allegedly creating and circulating objectionable images and videos of actor Rukmini Vasanth using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and sharing them on social media platforms with the intention of portraying her in a derogatory manner.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the actor under various provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to a press release by the police, investigators found that objectionable images and videos created using AI technology had been circulated online to malign the actor's image. The release stated that the content was shared "with the intention of portraying the complainant in a derogatory manner."

Following the registration of the case, a special investigation team was constituted to identify and trace those responsible for creating and circulating the content. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, police apprehended three accused persons and seized three mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the offence.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravikumar (24), a resident of Chilakamukhi village in Bagalkot district; Chandrakanth (33), who is presently residing in Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru and is originally from Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district; and Ranjith (25), a resident of Mahalakshmi Nagar in Bengaluru.

The actor had alleged that the morphed images and videos harmed her reputation, violated her privacy, caused mental harassment and misrepresented her before the public.

Police said the accused have been produced before the court and that further investigation into the case is underway.