Bengaluru: Techie orders premium Samsung phone from Amazon, receives tile instead

A Bengaluru software engineer’s excitement turned into disbelief when he received a piece of tile instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 he had ordered online for Rs 1.86 lakh.

The incident, which occurred on October 19, came to light on Thursday, October 30. The engineer, identified as Premanand (43), had placed the order for the premium smartphone through Amazon on October 14.

A video of the unboxing, which Premanand had wisely recorded, has since gone viral. The clip shows him opening a sealed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 box — only to find a plain white tile neatly packed inside.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Premanand had recorded the unboxing of the package, after which he immediately lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and later approached the Kumaraswamy Layout police.

A case has been registered under Section 66(d) (cheating by personation) of the Information Technology Act, and Sections 318(4) (cheating involving valuable security or property) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said investigations are underway to trace how the alleged fraud occurred and at what stage the product was tampered with. According to reports, Amazon has refunded Rs 1.86 lakh to Premanand.