Bengaluru techie dies by suicide after alleged harassment, neighbours arrested

A 43-year-old software professional died by suicide at his under-construction house in Nallurahalli, Whitefield, on Wednesday, December 3. This was allegedly after years of harassment, threats, and extortion by a neighbour’s family and civic officials.

Murali Govindarajulu was found dead on the second floor of his house on Wednesday morning. A carpenter who arrived for work found Murali’s body and alerted the police.

The police said that a 10-page purported death note was recovered from the scene.

Based on the complaint filed by Murali’s mother, Lakshmi Govindarajulu (61), the Whitefield police arrested a couple, Shashi Nambiar (64) and Usha Nambiar (57) on charges of abetment to suicide and extortion under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The arrested couple were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Their son, Varun, named in the complaint, is absconding.

According to police, the dispute dates back to 2018, when Murali purchased a 2,400 square feet plot from a relative of Shashi and Usha. Tensions escalated once construction began, with the couple allegedly objecting to the building plan and raising complaints of by-law violations.

In her complaint, Lakshmi alleged that the couple “harassed and tortured” her son and repeatedly demanded Rs 20 lakh to stop interfering. She also alleged that Usha influenced civic officials to issue multiple notices and inspections. According to reports, the Greater Bengaluru Authority had issued a notice summoning Murali for a hearing on December 3, the day he died.

Murali was a long-time volunteer with Whitefield Rising, a collective of Resident Welfare Associations in the area. In a statement, Whitefield Rising said it was “deeply saddened” by his death and urged police to “leave no stone unturned” in the investigation.