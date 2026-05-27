Bengaluru techie dies after lightning strike in Mysuru

Hosoklu Roshan Balakrishna, a 43-year-old techie from Bengaluru, died after being struck by lightning near Yelwal in Mysuru on Monday, May 25.

According to the police, Roshan was originally from Kodagu district and his family lives in an apartment in Jalahalli in Bengaluru. In addition to his IT job, Roshan also managed his family’s coffee plantation.

On Monday at 5 pm, Roshan and his family stopped near Yelwal to visit their property. When he went to pluck mangoes, he was struck with lightning and collapsed on the spot.

The family rushed Roshan to the nearby NG Hospital, after which he was taken to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The doctors, however, declared that he was brought dead.

Roshan is survived by his wife and a son who studies in class 9.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.