Bengaluru surpasses Delhi to become city with most private vehicles in the country

With approximately 23 lakh private cars, Bengaluru has now surpassed New Delhi to become the Indian city with the highest number of private vehicles, according to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2023. As of the same date, it said that Delhi, the national capital, had a total of 79.5 lakh vehicles, out of which 20.7 lakh were private cars.

The Delhi Statistical Handbook 2023 says that in 2020-21, there were a total of 1.2 crore registered vehicles in the capital, including 33.8 lakh private cars. According to a Times of India report, the Transport Department in Delhi had then implemented measures to deregister and scrap ageing vehicles. Between the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, more than 1 crore cars were deregistered, 1.4 lakh were scrapped, and over 6.2 lakh obtained no-objection certificates to re-register in other states. This action was due to a Supreme Court ban on diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively, implemented in Delhi in 2018.