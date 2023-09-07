Bengaluru: Surcharge on night fare in BMTC buses abolished

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has issued an order eliminating the 1.5 times higher night fare in buses with effect from Wednesday, Sep.7 The surcharge has been applicable for night services, plying in the city between 11 pm and 5 am.

“For the benefit of commuters travelling late-night and early-morning, BMTC is operating night service schedules and with a view to bring uniformity in passenger bus fares, BMTC will be charging regular passenger fares for night-services as well,” the order issued by the BMTC said.

“The BMTC will not experience any adverse financial effects due to this change. Earlier, Opposition parties had expressed concerns that the Shakti scheme might negatively affect the road transportation corporations. However, as the government reimburses the ticket costs, all four corporations are now witnessing an improvement in their financial status,” Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The Hindu.

He had earlier announced that BMTC's mobile app 'Namma BMTC' would be officially launched on September 25 as part of BMTC's 25th anniversary celebrations. The app has been available in both English and Kannada on Google Play and Apple Store for Android and iOS users since April 20, 2023.

In addition to live tracking, it includes an SOS feature, primarily for female passengers, a fare calculator, information on the location of nearby bus stops, etc. However it has not been possible to track some of the older buses.