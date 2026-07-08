Bengaluru student found dead in Sankey Tank; police question male friend

A 20-year-old final-year degree student allegedly died by suicide by jumping into Sankey Tank Bengaluru on Monday, July 6, after sending a message to her male friend saying she intended to end her life.

The deceased has been identified as Tejaswini Raj alias Teju, a resident of Chikkabanavara and a final-year student at a private college in Bengaluru.

According to the police, Tejaswini left her college on Monday afternoon and later sent a message to her male friend saying she felt “life was enough”. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two also argued over a phone call for more than 30 minutes before the incident.

Police said Tejaswini reached Sankey Tank at around 4 pm and allegedly jumped into the lake around 4.30 pm. She reportedly left her bag near the entrance with her mobile phone inside before entering the lake.

After receiving the message, the male friend immediately alerted Tejaswini's mother. Unaware of what had happened, her family initially filed a missing person complaint. Following the alert, the Sadashivanagar police, along with family members, launched a search operation.

Her body was recovered from the lake during the early hours of Tuesday, July 7.

The preliminary investigation found that after leaving college, Tejaswini had visited a bakery before arriving at Sankey Tank. CCTV footage reportedly showed her walking around the lake premises for nearly two hours before she disappeared from view.

Family members told the police that there had been an issue at her college around two weeks ago allegedly related to her relationship.

The Sadashivanagar police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to her death. Police have taken the male friend into custody for questioning to ascertain the sequence of events that preceded the incident.