Bengaluru student dies after getting hit by metro train, cops suspect suicide

A student in his early 20s died by suicide in Bengaluru after jumping infront of the purple line metro train at Attiguppe Metro Station. The incident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday, March 21. Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kengeri Gate told TNM that the deceased has been identified as Dhruv Thakkar.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in a social media post said that due to the incident, trains are currently running only between Magadi road to Whitefield and services between Magadi road to Challaghatta have been halted.
This is the second suicide attempt in Bengaluru where a person tried to jump infront of the metro. A 23-year-old male passenger jumped in front of an approaching Metro train at Jalahalli Metro station on January 5, causing a disruption to Bengaluru Metro's Green Line services for approximately 50 minutes. The man had suffered head injuries.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.