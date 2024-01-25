Bengaluru student dies after falling from 29th floor of building, cops suspect suicide

A 12-year-old girl studying in Class 7 allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu on Tuesday, January 23. The incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, with the security guard discovering the scene upon hearing a loud noise behind the apartment where she was staying. The deceased, the only child of her parents, was a student at a private school in the city, as per a PTI report.
According to media reports, the security guard heard the noise around 5 am on Tuesday and found the girl in a pool of blood in the corridor. He promptly informed the apartment association representatives. Despite being taken to the nearest hospital, she was declared 'brought dead.’
The girl's mother had seen her outside her room around 4:30 am. When questioned about being up so early, the girl gave a vague reply before returning to her room. The girl's father is a former software engineer who transitioned to stock trading six months ago, and her mother is a homemaker.