Bengaluru student dies after falling from 29th floor of building, cops suspect suicide

A 12-year-old girl studying in Class 7 allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu on Tuesday, January 23. The incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, with the security guard discovering the scene upon hearing a loud noise behind the apartment where she was staying. The deceased, the only child of her parents, was a student at a private school in the city, as per a PTI report.

According to media reports, the security guard heard the noise around 5 am on Tuesday and found the girl in a pool of blood in the corridor. He promptly informed the apartment association representatives. Despite being taken to the nearest hospital, she was declared 'brought dead.’