Bengaluru: Sowmya Reddy files complaint against Tejasvi Surya, seeks EC action

Congress contestant for Bengaluru South, Sowmya Reddy, lodged a complaint against her rival, Tejasvi Surya, with the Election Commission alleging that college students were coerced to attend his nomination rally. Tejasvi filed his nomination papers on Thursday, April 4. “It appears that students are being forced to attend by threatening them with attendance," Sowmya told TNM.

The controversy arose after messages to students in at least two Bengaluru colleges, mandating their attendance at Tejasvi Surya’s rally on April 4 began circulating on social media. "These messages may be sent by the student council, but they're coming from somewhere. The college might deny it. If someone is saying that students' attendance is at stake... There needs to be an investigation. We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission," Sowmya added.