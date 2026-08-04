Bengaluru software professional arrested for allegedly filming landlady in bathroom

A 30-year-old software professional was arrested by the Begur police in Bengaluru for allegedly secretly recording videos of his woman landlord while she was bathing.

The accused, identified as Manjunath CN, is a resident of Vishwapriya Layout and had been living with his family as a tenant in the complainant's house for the past five years, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light on July 27 when the woman noticed a mobile phone being held near the bathroom window while she was bathing. Startled, she immediately came out and searched the premises but did not find anyone. She initially did not inform her family members about the incident.

Police said that two days later, the woman noticed the colour of a mobile phone being used by Manjunath and became suspicious. She called him to her house and alerted the police by dialling 112.

A police team reached the spot and examined the accused's mobile phone. During the inspection, officers allegedly found a video of the complainant on the device. Another similar video, believed to have been recorded earlier, was also recovered, police said.

The complainant also reviewed CCTV footage from a neighbouring house, which allegedly showed Manjunath fleeing the area immediately after the July 27 incident.

Based on the complaint, the Begur police registered a case and arrested Manjunath. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the videos were shared or circulated to anyone else.