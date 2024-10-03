Bengaluru: Shekhar Hospital refutes communal allegations about ownership, files complaint

A multispeciality hospital in Bengaluru has filed a complaint with the city police after fake messages of a communal nature were circulated about the hospital management and patient care. Representatives of the Shekhar Hospital in Basavanagudi told TNM that these messages have been circulating for about a week and that a complaint has been filed with the Hanumanagar police.

A few days ago, messages claiming that the hospital had been taken over by "Muslims" and urging people “not to trust hospitals with Muslim administrators” went viral on WhatsApp. The messages also accused the hospital of mistreating patients, overcharging, conducting unnecessary medical procedures, and keeping families away, while making exorbitant payment demands.

Following this, the hospital issued a public statement on Wednesday, October 2, refuting the inflammatory claims. The management expressed shock at the "denigrating and untrue" allegations and reassured the public that the institution remains committed to ethical healthcare.

Describing the accusations as the product of a "twisted mind" aimed at tarnishing its reputation, Shekhar Hospital clarified that it has not been sold or rented out to any party and remains under the same management as it has been for the past 45 years. The management emphasised that no such incidents, as described in the WhatsApp message have ever taken place in the hospital’s history. The management also thanked its well-wishers for their support and urged the public to disregard rumours.

Police officials told TNM that the hospital’s complaint has been transferred to the Bengaluru South CEN police station and is being probed.

Shekhar Hospital is a Multi-specialty Hospital which was established in the year 1983 at N R Colony and was shifted to its present location near Bull Temple Road in 1994.