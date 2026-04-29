Bengaluru: Seven people dead after Bowring hospital wall collapses in heavy rain

Intense rains lasting barely a couple of hours in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 29, led to the collapse of a compound wall at Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar, leaving at least seven people, including two children, dead.

Emergency crews rushed to the spot, and rescue operations were underway as authorities worked to clear the rubble. Some of the injured have been hospitalised. Eyewitnesses told the media that they heard a loud sound and saw the eight-foot wall collapse and people trapped under the rubble.

The hospital, located in a densely packed area next to the bus depot and market area in Shivajinagar, saw people stranded due to sudden, heavy rains in the evening. The wall collapsed on street vendors and people seeking shelter from the rain, on the pavement adjoining the wall.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad told the media that seven people had died and that several more were injured.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by senior officials including Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, visited the spot of the wall collapse and the hospital to meet the injured.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed in the Bowring Hospital wall collapse. He has also ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed officials to identify lapses and submit a detailed report.

Intense rain, hail

After days of above average heat, strong winds and heavy rain lasting barely a couple of hours turned Bengaluru’s roads into muddy rivers, inundating several areas and some parts being carpeted white due to hail.

By 5.30 pm, the city recorded 78.0 mm of rainfall, while the HAL Airport station recorded 24.7 mm.

The combined effects of the rain, wind and tree falls in many parts of the city triggered widespread traffic chaos across the city, including on key arterial roads leading to Kempegowda International Airport. Metro services too were disrupted.

Several major junctions and arterial stretches were gridlocked after rainwater flooded low-lying areas, prompting authorities to partially or fully close multiple roads. Internal roads and crucial connecting routes were also impacted due to waterlogging and fallen debris.

In several neighbourhoods, vehicles broke down mid-traffic and were left abandoned in flooded sections, further deepening the snarls.

Adding to the weather turmoil, central Bengaluru witnessed a hailstorm, with areas around Vidhana Soudha covered in ice pellets. At Kanteerava Stadium, heaps of hailstones piled up across the grounds. Social media was flooded with people posting videos showing roads, footpaths and vehicles layered with hail.

In Wilson Garden, a tree was uprooted due to the downpour, crashing onto a vehicle and causing significant damage. Locals reported that despite rainfall returning after a long dry spell, roads were instantly flooded. BBMP said that at least 50 trees had fallen.

Near Silk Board Junction and Bommanahalli stretch, sewage water overflowed onto the streets, leaving vehicles struggling to navigate waterlogged roads. Visuals from UB City Mall showed cars wading through hail-covered roads.

Fire and Emergency Services teams and traffic police were deployed at multiple points to clear stalled vehicles and regulate movement. Dewatering efforts are underway to clear inundated stretches and restore normal traffic flow.

Disruptions to Metro operations added to commuter distress, pushing more people onto already choked roads. Waterlogging was also reported in and around a few Metro stations, slowing pedestrian movement and access to public transport.

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid flooded routes, plan travel in advance and use alternative roads, with intermittent rainfall expected to continue.

Traffic police continue to monitor sensitive junctions throughout the day and issue real-time advisories to manage congestion. Public transport options thinned out in several central business district stretches, with cabs and autos largely unavailable. Many office-goers returning home were left stranded as demand surged and mobility services remained scarce.

IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and south interior Karnataka for April 29, warning of intense thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. This alert covers Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, and Kolar districts.

By 5:30 IST, the city recorded 78.0 mm of rainfall, while the HAL Airport station recorded 24.7 mm.

Meanwhile, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) reported only trace amounts of rain during the same period, though routes leading to the airport were reportedly hit by traffic congestion due to the weather.

Looking ahead, the forecast for Bengaluru over the next 12 to 36 hours remains unsettled, with partly cloudy skies and a continued likelihood of isolated rain or thunder showers towards the evening and night hours. Despite the rain, maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 36 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above the seasonal normal, and minimum temperature around 20 degree Celsius.