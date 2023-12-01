Bengaluru schools bomb threat: Panic-struck parents rush to pick up children

Panic gripped Bengaluru city on the morning of Friday, December 1, after over 45 schools in the city received bomb threats via email, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of students, teachers and other staff from school premises. When news of the threat email began to emerge, parents of students, not just from the schools which got the threat email, but from other schools as well, rushed to pick up their children.

One of the schools which received the bomb threat was NEEV Academy in Bengaluru’s Yemalur. Speaking to TNM, Shruti, who is a parent of a Class 7 student of NEEV said that they were first alerted about the threat in a WhatsApp group of the school parents. “My daughter uses the school bus service. She reached the school around 7.45 am but the school guards told the students not to get off the bus and all buses were asked to wait in the school parking lot along with the students,” said Shruti.

Around 8.23 am, the school principal sent an official confirmation to all parents stating that they received a security threat and based on the directions by the bomb squad, they had decided to disperse the students immediately. Students who usually take the school bus were sent home in the same school buses with the parents being alerted to track the buses as they usually do and ensure the progress till their kids get home.