Bengaluru schools bomb threat: Commissioner says not to panic

The schools targeted are in Basaveshwar Nagar, Sadashivnagar and other nearby areas . Neev Academy in Yemalur, Stonehill international school in Chikkajala, DPS East in Varthur, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura, Ebenezer International School in Electronic City, Indian Public School in Govindapura, St Vincent Pallotti School in Kalyan Nagar, Sophia school, Redbridge International Academy in Bannerghatta Road, BVM Global School on Bannerghatta Road, Candor International School on Bannerghatta Road, Inventure Academy in Sarjapur, Trio World Academy in Kodigehalli, Vyasa International in Doddabommasandra, Harvest International School in Sarjapur and Kunskapsskolan International School in Chandrapur are among the schools which received bomb threats.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited Neev Academy located near his house. He said, “Even I felt a little scared when I saw this news on TV. The police showed me the threat mails. I know parents are very worried. It looks like fake news as of now, but we should be alert. The Police Commissioner has also given a statement. I request the parents not to be afraid.”

He also assured that the persons who sent these email threats would be arrested within 24 hours. “There is adequate police security for the schools. We will try to apprehend this person within 24 hours.”