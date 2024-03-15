Bengaluru Rural constituency likely to witness high-voltage contest

Now, with the BJP and the JD-S deciding to field Dr CN Manjunath, son-in-law of former PM Deve Gowda, as NDA candidate from the BJP, the seat is all set to witness an intense contest.

DK Suresh on Thursday, March 14 told JD-S workers that they should take a call now as Deve Gowda's son-in-law himself is not contesting for the JD-S but as a BJP candidate. "Son-in-law has decided that JD-S led by Deve Gowda and his son, former CM HD Kumaraswamy is not good. JD-S workers will have to think on these lines. The intelligent son-in-law has chosen to contest for a different party. Their party workers will decide on the rest," Suresh said.

Meanwhile, Congress' Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that he respects CN Manjunath. "Politics is different. It is shocking to see a family member of Deve Gowda contesting on a BJP ticket," he said.