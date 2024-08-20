Bengaluru road rage: Video of attack on family in car goes viral, biker arrested

A couple in Bengaluru was attacked by a motorcyclist on Sarjapur Road near 1522 Pub on Monday, August 19. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the accused harassing the couple inside their car and smashing the vehicle’s front glass.

The video, posted on X by a handle called Citizens Movement, shows the motorcyclist stopping the car and demanding the driver to get out. When the driver refused to roll down the window, the attacker began to damage the vehicle. Despite the driver’s plea to let them go as he was with his family and there was a child inside the car, the accused continued his attack, eventually breaking the car’s front glass with the wiper. Security guards tried to intervene, but it was only when bystanders stepped in that the attack stopped. The video also captured the woman in the car screaming for help.