Bengaluru road rage: Man arrested for driving SUV with victim clinging to bonnet

A 52-year-old man was arrested by Halasuru police after he allegedly drove his SUV at high speed with another man clinging to the bonnet following a road rage incident on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, February 11. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Pulakeshi Nagar. The SUV involved, a Maruti Suzuki XL6 bearing registration number KA-03-NN-4501, is registered in the name of his wife, who was also inside the vehicle at the time.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12.45 pm following a quarrel between Suresh and Nanjunda, a 36-year-old goods vehicle owner, over a minor road accident. According to the First Information Report (FIR), Nanjunda was returning from Hoskote after purchasing flowers for his business, with his relative Manoj K driving. After crossing Trinity Junction in the Halasuru area, they were travelling in the right lane with the indicator on, intending to take a right turn, when the driver of the XL6 began honking persistently.

The FIR states that when informed about the intended turn, Suresh allegedly pulled up alongside their vehicle and abused Nanjunda. At the next signal near HAL Airport Road (CB Road junction), Nanjunda attempted to confront him, but Suresh reportedly tried to leave the spot. Nanjunda claimed he stood in front of the vehicle to stop it, at which point Suresh allegedly attempted to run him over, causing him to fall onto the bonnet.

The viral video shows Nanjunda holding on to the bonnet while the SUV continues moving and overtakes other vehicles, as he gestures to the driver to stop. Despite people shouting at him, Suresh allegedly did not slow down. The vehicle was eventually intercepted and blocked by cab drivers and two-wheeler riders near the ASC Centre and College, bringing it to a halt.

Police detained Suresh and registered a case of attempt to murder against him. During verification, officers found that he is reportedly a repeat offender in cases of rash driving and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) confirmed that the driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized. Further investigation is underway.