Bengaluru road rage: Couple chases gig worker, rams into his scooter and kills him

A 24-year-old food delivery agent was killed and his friend injured after a speeding car deliberately rammed their two-wheeler in what police have described as an act of revenge in south Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Darshan (24), while his friend Varun, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police later tracked down and arrested Manoj Kumar, a Kalaripayattu instructor, and his wife Arathi Sharma (30), a homemaker, from their residence in Gottigere. The Puttenahalli police have booked the couple for murder.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9 pm near Nataraja Layout in Puttenahalli police limits. Investigations revealed that Darshan’s scooter had accidentally brushed against the car driven by Manoj Kumar (34), damaging its rear-view mirror. Darshan reportedly apologised and continued with his food delivery run.

However, police said Kumar, enraged by the incident, turned his vehicle around and began chasing the two-wheeler. “Losing control of himself, he took a U-turn and chased Darshan's scooter. Within minutes, he rammed the car into the scooter from behind, causing both riders to fall on the road,” an investigating officer said .

Darshan died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while Varun was rescued by locals and taken to a nearby hospital. The car sped away from the scene.

After examining CCTV footage, investigators confirmed that the car had deliberately chased and hit the two-wheeler. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar described the incident as a “deliberate act of revenge.”

"The suspects later returned to the accident scene wearing masks and collected broken parts of their car to destroy evidence," said Jagalasar.

The car involved in the incident has been seized, and investigation is underway.