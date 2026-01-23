Bengaluru rises to world’s second most congested city in 2025

Bengaluru’s traffic congestion worsened in 2025, pushing the city higher on the global list of gridlocked urban centres. According to the TomTom Traffic Index, Bengaluru moved from the third most congested city in the world in 2024 to second place in 2025, reflecting longer delays and slower average speeds.

The report found that Bengaluru’s congestion level rose from about 72.7% in 2024 to 74.4% in 2025. The time lost by commuters during peak hours also increased, from roughly 155 hours a year in 2024 to 168 hours in 2025.

Commuters in the city lost nearly 168 hours annually in peak-hour traffic in 2025, an increase of about 13 hours compared to the previous year. Average congestion levels crossed 74%, making daily travel increasingly unpredictable.

Globally, Bengaluru now ranks among the top five most congested cities, alongside London, Dublin, Toronto, and Milan. While these cities also experience severe delays, stronger public transport systems and flexible work arrangements in some cases help mitigate the economic impact.

At the other end of the spectrum, cities such as Groningen, Erfurt, Kassel, Winnipeg, and Bern are among the least congested, benefiting from planned road networks, reliable public transport and lower dependence on private vehicles.

Within India, congestion levels vary significantly. Ernakulam, ranked 52nd, performs better due to metro rail, suburban trains and water transport. Ahmedabad, ranked 100th, records relatively smoother traffic flow and more predictable commute times.

Urban planners warn that unless Bengaluru prioritises public transport and coordinated road planning, congestion will continue to worsen, affecting productivity, air quality and the livelihoods of those dependent on timely travel.