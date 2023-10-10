Bengaluru residents overjoyed as metro’s Purple Line becomes fully operational

Bengaluru's metro stations on the Purple Line saw a huge influx of travellers on Monday, October 9, as the much-awaited metro services on the Challaghatta-Whitefield corridor finally became accessible. The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli to KR Pura section, and the 2.05-km Kengeri to Challaghatta section were both thrown open to the public, offering relief from long commutes and traffic problems. The journey from Challaghatta to Whitefield takes approximately one hour and 20 minutes and costs Rs 60 by metro, while it takes over two hours by road.

With this extension, the Purple Line network of the Bengaluru metro now stretches from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west, covering a total distance of 42.85 km. Public transport enthusiasts rushed to the metro as early as 5 am to experience the metro running the full length of the route from Challaghatta to Whitefield.

Ravindra, a techie who regularly travels to Whitefield all the way from Vijayanagar in west Bengaluru, told TNM that the finished purple line saves him 20 to 30 minutes of travel time. Others working in the various IT companies located around Whitefield also boarded the metro and took to social media to share their experiences.