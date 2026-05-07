Bengaluru records 17,561 cybercrime cases in 2024, highest among metro cities again

Bengaluru continued to report the highest number of cybercrime cases among metropolitan cities in 2024, accounting for more than half of all cyber offences registered in the category, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday, May 6.

The city recorded 17,561 cybercrime cases in 2024, marginally lower than the 17,631 cases reported in 2023. Bengaluru also registered the highest cybercrime rate among metropolitan cities at 206.6 per one lakh population. Of the total cases, 5,096 accused persons were charge-sheeted, taking the city’s charge-sheeting rate to 24.2%.

The NCRB report showed that most cybercrime cases in Bengaluru were linked to computer offences, with 17,310 such cases registered in 2024. Among them, 16,657 cases involved cheating by personation using computer resources under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. Fraud emerged as the primary motive behind the majority of the offences, accounting for 16,842 cases.

Karnataka as a whole continued to top the country in cybercrime registrations, reporting 21,993 cases in 2024, slightly higher than the 21,889 cases registered in 2023. The state recorded a cybercrime rate of 32.2 per one lakh population and a charge-sheeting rate of 22.1%.

According to the report, Bengaluru had 14,184 cybercrime cases pending from the previous year. As many as 13,929 cases were closed due to insufficient evidence, lack of clues, or inability to trace the accused, while 3,640 cases were disposed of without trial.

The city currently has 11 dedicated cybercrime police stations, one in each police zone, in addition to a specialised cybercrime wing operated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Nationally, cybercrime cases rose sharply in 2024. The NCRB recorded 1,01,928 cybercrime cases across India, marking a 17.9% increase from 86,420 cases reported in 2023. The cybercrime rate in the country increased from 6.2 in 2023 to 7.3 in 2024.

Fraud remained the dominant motive behind cyber offences, accounting for 72.6% of all cases registered in 2024, or 73,987 cases. Sexual exploitation accounted for 3.1% of cases (3,190), followed by extortion at 2.5% (2,536 cases).

Among other metropolitan cities, Mumbai recorded the second-highest number of cybercrime cases at 4,939, followed by Hyderabad with 4,009 cases and Chennai with 1,882 cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a sharp decline in cybercrime registrations over the past three years. Cases in the national capital fell from 685 in 2022 to 407 in 2023 and further to 404 in 2024. Delhi recorded a cybercrime rate of 21.6, while 77.8% of registered cases were charge-sheeted during the year.

Kolkata reported the lowest number of cybercrime cases among metropolitan cities, with just 21 cases registered in 2024. The city also recorded a cybercrime rate of 0.1, while 95.6% of its cases were charge-sheeted.