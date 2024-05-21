Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA raids multiple locations across India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Tuesday, May 21, conducted multi-state raids as part of its investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. The blast, which occurred on March 1, injured as many as ten people including customers and hotel staff. The blast also caused significant damage to the cafe.

The NIA took over the investigation on March 3 and on April 12 NIA arrested two key suspects, including the alleged mastermind, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa. Taahaa, along with Mussavir Hussain Shazib, who is accused of planting the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe, were arrested from a lodge near Kolkata. Both were reportedly living under assumed identities at the time of their arrest.

This is a developing story.