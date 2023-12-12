Bengaluru Raj Bhavan receives bomb threat, hoax say police

An unknown caller issued a bomb threat to the Raj Bhavan or the Governor’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday, December 11 triggering a rapid response from law enforcement agencies. The call, received by the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) control room in Domlur between 11:30 and 11:45 pm, warned that there were explosives inside the Raj Bhavan premises and would explode in the next few minutes
Responding to the call, NIA officials alerted local police, initiating a thorough search of the Raj Bhavan by bomb squads and anti-sabotage teams. After an exhaustive inspection, authorities concluded that the threat was a hoax, and no explosives were found on the premises, according to police.
The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case in connection with the incident, launching an investigation into the source of the threatening call and the motives behind it.
This unsettling event follows a recent wave of hoax bomb threats in Bengaluru, where 68 schools received identical emails warning of potential bombs. The emails, sent through Beeble.com, a Cyprus-based encrypted email service provider, prompted the Bengaluru police to register 27 cases. Authorities noted similarities between these threats and cases reported in April of the previous year. Additionally, six cases from 2022 are currently under investigation.