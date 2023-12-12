Bengaluru Raj Bhavan receives bomb threat, hoax say police

An unknown caller issued a bomb threat to the Raj Bhavan or the Governor’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday, December 11 triggering a rapid response from law enforcement agencies. The call, received by the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) control room in Domlur between 11:30 and 11:45 pm, warned that there were explosives inside the Raj Bhavan premises and would explode in the next few minutes

Responding to the call, NIA officials alerted local police, initiating a thorough search of the Raj Bhavan by bomb squads and anti-sabotage teams. After an exhaustive inspection, authorities concluded that the threat was a hoax, and no explosives were found on the premises, according to police.

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case in connection with the incident, launching an investigation into the source of the threatening call and the motives behind it.