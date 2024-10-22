Bengaluru rains: Woman dies while attempting to dodge pothole

A pothole-ridden road in Bengaluru's Sarjapur claimed the life of 56-year-old Mallika. On Monday, October 21, Mallika and her husband Muniraju were returning from a family function on a two-wheeler. When Muniraju attempted to slow down his vehicle and dodge a pothole, a mini-truck hit them from the rear.

Mallika died immediately while Muniraju is availing treatment at a hospital. According to reports, the truck driver fled the scene.

The incident occurred after the city experienced an average of 62mm of rainfall, causing severe waterlogging and reduced visibility. Sarjapur recorded 40mm of rain, contributing to hazardous road conditions.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains on October 21 which continued into the night, with Chowdeshwari ward in Yelahanka receiving 150 mm of rain in just five hours. The rain also disrupted flight schedules at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), with several flights being delayed and four flights diverted to Chennai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rain for the next two days.