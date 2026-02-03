Bengaluru pub booked for serving minors after 15-year-old dies by suicide

Bengaluru police have booked the owner and staff of a Rajarajeshwarinagar pub for allegedly serving liquor to minors, after a 15-year-old boy died by suicide, reportedly fearing he would be “caught” by his parents for drinking.

According to the FIR, the class 10 student had attended his school’s farewell party on Friday, January 30, and later accompanied a group of seven to eight classmates to Legacy Brewing Company, a pub in Rajarajeshwarinagar. The group dropped him near his residence around 9.30 pm. However, the teenager did not enter the apartment complex and was seen loitering before he died by suicide inside the compound. Security guards alerted his parents, who rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to police, the parents were initially unaware of the circumstances leading to the death. Upon checking with friends, they found out that they had visited the pub and had consumed alcohol and smoked cigarettes.

Police have registered a case against the pub’s owner and staff under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act for allegedly serving alcohol and cigarettes to minors. An unnatural death case has also been registered.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726