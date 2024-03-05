Bengaluru prison radicalisation case: NIA raids 17 locations across seven states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in 17 locations across seven states, on Tuesday, March 5, in connection with a 2023 case of radicalisation of prisoners in Bengaluru by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist. According to reports, the raids were conducted in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and five other states.

T Naseer, a life imprisonment convict in Bengaluru central prison and LeT terrorist, had allegedly radicalised several individuals inside the prison. In July 2023, he was initially booked by the Bengaluru City Police, after arms and ammunition were found in his possession. The police seized seven pistols, four hand grenades, one magazine and 45 live rounds and four walkie-talkies. After questioning him, six persons were arrested in total. Two others are still absconding.

The case was taken over by the NIA in October 2023. The agency has named eight persons, including Naseer, in its chargesheet: Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammed Umar, Zahid Tabrez, Syed Mudassir Pasha and Mohammed Faisal Rabbani; and Junaid Ahmed and Salman Khan, who are at large. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Substances Act and Arms Act.