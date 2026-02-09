Bengaluru: Power shutdown across several areas on Feb 10 and 11 for maintenance

Several neighbourhoods across Bengaluru will face power outages on February 10 and 11 as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out scheduled maintenance work.

Tuesday, February 10 (10 am–5 pm)

Power supply will be affected in BWSSB STP, Jakkasandra, Teachers Colony, HSR Layout 5th Sector, parts of Venkatapura, Greenage Apartments, Koramangala Extension, Chennakeshava Nagar, Hosa Road, Singasandra, Hongasandra, AECS Layout A and B Blocks, Huskur, Naganathapura, Koodlu, Muneshwara Layout, Doddanagamangala, Parappana Agrahara, Chikkathogur, Bellandur-2, Mahaveer Ranches Apartment, IBM and IBM D Block, Koramangala Extension, Jakkasandra Extension, and 1st Block.

Tuesday, February 10 (10 am–4 pm)

Outages are scheduled in Kaveri Nagar, Hulimavu, Akshaya Nagar, Hongasandra, BTS Layout, Kodichikkanahalli, Electronics City Phase-2, Veersandra, Doddanagamangala, Chokkasandra, IBM, Guruppanapalya, Sobha Morzaria Apartments, Bannerghatta Road, BTM 1st Stage, Madiwala, Maruthi Nagar, Bismillah Nagar and nearby localities.

Wednesday, February 11 (10 am–4 pm)

Power supply will be disrupted in Laxmi Layout, Southcity Apartments, Kammanahalli, Shanthinikethana School, Electronics City Phase-1, Doddathogur, Bommanahalli, NJR Layout, Chikkathogur, Hongasandra, Konnappana Agrahara and surrounding areas.

Wednesday, February 11 (10 am–5 pm)

Shutdowns are planned in Koramangala, Netravathi Block, Jyothinivas College, Godavari Block, ST Bed, Judicial Block, KML Village, Kapila Block, Raheja Tower, Prestige Star Tech Park, B Nagasandra, NAL Road, SR Layout, NR Layout, PR Layout, Amarjyothi Layout West Wing, Vinayakanagar, Wing Tunnel Road, Koramangala Industrial Area 5th Block, Madiwala, Venkateshwara Layout, Chikka Adugodi, St John Staff Quarters, Jogi Colony, CAR Police Quarters, Adugodi Main Road, St Johns Hospital, Maruthi Nagar, Dollar Scheme Colony, 100 Feet Ring Road, Oracle, Bannerghatta Road, KHB Colony, Mico Layout 3rd and 7th Blocks, Koramangala 3rd to 6th Blocks, Bhuvanappa Layout, Kaveri Layout, Krishna Nagar Industrial Layout, SG Palya, Madiwala Market, Siddhartha Colony and nearby areas.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly.