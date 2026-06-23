Bengaluru police use CCTV to track NEET student, rule out delay due to Congress event

Bengaluru Traffic Police, on June 23, deployed CCTV footage to establish that a student who missed her NEET exam on June 21 had left home late. The analysis, along with route verification, was used to determine her movement from RT Nagar to the examination centre and to rule out claims that traffic congestion linked to a Congress convention at Palace Grounds had contributed to the delay.

According to the police, CCTV records showed the student left her residence at 12.57 pm, while the reporting time for the examination was 1.30 pm. Officials said she reached the vicinity of the examination centre at 1.33 pm, after the stipulated cut-off time.

The traffic police also said the assessment was based on CCTV footage, interaction with the student and her family, and verification of the route taken on the day of the examination. They added that traffic conditions along the corridor were found to be normal and that police personnel facilitated movement wherever required.

Police further said that the “available evidence” did not indicate that traffic congestion was caused by the Congress party’s public event held on the same day.