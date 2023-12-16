Bengaluru police to tell tech companies about traffic violations by techies

In a new and strange initiative to curb traffic violations by techies, the Bengaluru traffic police have started notifying the employers’ regarding the transgressions committed by the employees. The drive began 15 days ago on a trial basis in the East Division of Bengaluru and maybe extended to other parts of the city.
Under the initiative, police officials have notified IT companies about violations committed by their staff, including riding on the wrong side of the road. According to reports, the police decided to send these lists as traffic violations committed by employees of tech companies have been on the rise. With many rushing to their offices, trying to beat the traffic, the violations have also increased, claim the police.
If an employee breaks a traffic rule, the police will send an email and an alert via Whatsapp to his/her employer, with details of the violation by the employee. “We are just experimenting with this initiative to see if riders become more conscious about road safety and traffic rules. As part of the initiative, when we catch hold of a violator, we check his identification card to identify his company,” Mahadevapura traffic police Inspector Ramesh R was quoted as saying by .
“The traffic department is in touch with the companies and tech parks falling under our division. We send the list of violations by the riders to the companies on WhatsApp. We also issue online challans, not spot fines for violations,” he added.
Reportedly, the police will not send any personal information regarding the employees but will only send a list of violations committed by the employee to the company. Further, as part of the initiative, police will conduct awareness sessions in association with the IT companies about road safety and traffic rules.
“This is still in pilot mode. The objective is to raise awareness and bring down the number of flouters. Based on the response, we'll expand it to other places,” said a police official according to .