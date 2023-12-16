Bengaluru police to tell tech companies about traffic violations by techies

In a new and strange initiative to curb traffic violations by techies, the Bengaluru traffic police have started notifying the employers’ regarding the transgressions committed by the employees. The drive began 15 days ago on a trial basis in the East Division of Bengaluru and maybe extended to other parts of the city.

Under the initiative, police officials have notified IT companies about violations committed by their staff, including riding on the wrong side of the road. According to reports, the police decided to send these lists as traffic violations committed by employees of tech companies have been on the rise. With many rushing to their offices, trying to beat the traffic, the violations have also increased, claim the police.