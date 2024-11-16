Bengaluru police to move SC against actor Darshan's interim bail in murder case

The Bengaluru police will move the Supreme Court to seek the cancellation of interim bail granted to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is accused in a high-profile abduction and murder case. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the decision on Friday, November 15 and said that the appeal would be filed next week.

The Karnataka High Court had granted Darshan conditional bail on October 30, allowing him to seek treatment for severe back pain at BGS Apollo Hospital. The actor, who spent 131 days in custody, had been in jail since June 11 on charges related to the abduction and murder of Renukaswamy, a Chitradurga resident.

Commissioner Dayananda explained that the bail conditions warranted reassessment, and the state’s home department had approved the appeal. “The state home department has given its approval for the appeal, which will be filed next week. Senior counsel VN Raghupathi has been appointed to represent the police in the Supreme Court,” he said.

On November 13, Home Minister G Parameshwara while speaking to media said, “I have conveyed to the secretary of the home department that if they want to make an appeal with the higher court in Darshan’s case, they can go ahead.”

Darshan has been accused of orchestrating the abduction and murder of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly detained, tortured in a shed in Pattanagere, and later found dead in a drain in Sumanahalli. According to the 3,991-page charge sheet submitted by the police on September 4, the victim was subjected to extreme abuse, including electric shocks that caused shock and haemorrhage. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent offensive messages to Pavithra Gowda, reportedly in a long-term relationship with Darshan, on social media.