Bengaluru police sub inspector arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minors

A police sub-inspector attached to the Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru was arrested on Monday, June 29 after being booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, for allegedly sexually abusing minor boys under the guise of interrogation.

The case came to light after videos of the alleged abuse surfaced on social media. Following the leak, the Amruthahalli police registered a suo motu case under the POCSO Act, 2012, and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The investigation has since been transferred to the Kothanur Police Station.

The alleged incident took place about a year ago when the officer, identified as Praveen, detained the boys in connection with a murder investigation.

According to police sources, Sub-Inspector Praveen brought the suspects, including juveniles, for questioning but failed to keep them at an authorized facility. Instead, he allegedly detained them at a private lodge, where he assaulted the juveniles with a belt and forced them into performing obscene acts, including forcing one juvenile to perform a sexual act involving another.

The officer allegedly recorded the abuse on his mobile phone but it is unclear how the videos were leaked.

Praveen was arrested and produced in court, which remanded him to police custody. Police constable Raghavendra, who allegedly assisted the sub-inspector, has been suspended .

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said that the SI had been suspended and that strict action would be taken.