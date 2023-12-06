Bengaluru police seek Interpol’s help to crack school hoax bomb case

Efforts are underway to identify the sender and the source of the emails. Dayananda said that a detailed meeting was held on Monday to analyse cases from the previous year under similar circumstances, looking for common patterns. However, there are differences in the content and email IDs of the threat mails from the previous year and the present year.

“However, there is a difference in the content and email IDs of the threat mails of the previous year and present year. Since VPN and proxy servers are used, detecting the source or origin has its technical challenges. If there is a need, we will contact foreign countries through proper channels,” the city police commissioner added.

68 schools in the city received bomb threats via email on December 1. The situation led to the evacuation of numerous students, teachers, and other staff from the affected school premises. As news of the threat emails surfaced, parents of students, not only from the schools directly targeted, but also from other schools, hurriedly arrived to pick up their children.