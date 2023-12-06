Bengaluru police seek Interpol’s help to crack school hoax bomb case

Bengaluru police have registered 27 FIRs in connection with the email bomb threats received by 68 schools in and around Bengaluru on December 1, Commissioner of Police B Dayananda said on Tuesday, December 5. He also said that the police plan to approach Interpol through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to seek assistance in the ongoing investigation.
There is suspicion that the emails may have been sent from a foreign destination for which the police seek help from the investigating agency. They have also written to the relevant service providers, requesting technical assistance. Commissioner Dayananda said, "We have decided to send the content of the email to experts to analyse it and find out the motive behind such emails. According to the open source information, similar emails were sent to several schools in the US, Germany, Canada, and Malaysia."
Efforts are underway to identify the sender and the source of the emails. Dayananda said that a detailed meeting was held on Monday to analyse cases from the previous year under similar circumstances, looking for common patterns. However, there are differences in the content and email IDs of the threat mails from the previous year and the present year.
“However, there is a difference in the content and email IDs of the threat mails of the previous year and present year. Since VPN and proxy servers are used, detecting the source or origin has its technical challenges. If there is a need, we will contact foreign countries through proper channels,” the city police commissioner added.
68 schools in the city received bomb threats via email on December 1. The situation led to the evacuation of numerous students, teachers, and other staff from the affected school premises. As news of the threat emails surfaced, parents of students, not only from the schools directly targeted, but also from other schools, hurriedly arrived to pick up their children.