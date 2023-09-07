Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Muharram procession: Details

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in light of a Muharram procession on Thursday, September 7 from Johnson market to Elgin apartments on Hosur Lashker road. In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid congestion, commuters have been advised to take alternate roads between 1 pm and 5.30 pm. The following routes have been advised.

Vehicles moving from Brigade Road towards Hosur Road via Vellara junction (Shoole Circle) must take Richmond Road via Rhenius Cross and proceed towards Nanjappa circle and further use the Langford road and take a right turn at CMP junction to join Hosur road.

Vehicles coming from Hosur Road Adugodi junction must take Cemetery Cross Road - Berlie Street - Langford Road and reach Nanjappa Circle further either join Richmond road or Shanthi Nagar junction and move further.

Heavy goods vehicles coming from Hosur road can move on Adugodi junction - Mico junction - 8th Main, Wilson Garden Main Road and reach Siddaiah Road.