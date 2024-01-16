Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Ind vs Afg match: Details

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in light of the T20 International cricket match between India and Afghanistan on Wednesday, January 17 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid congestion, all commuters other than spectators have been advised to take alternate roads and avoid roads in and around Chinnaswamy Stadium between 2 and 11.30 pm.

Parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited on Queens Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.