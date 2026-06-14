Bengaluru police issue notice to Ricky Rai over speeding Lamborghini near airport

Ricky Rai, son of the late reformed underworld don Muthappa Rai has come under scrutiny again after an old video of his Lamborghini speeding and emitting flames resurfaced on social media.

The video, which surfaced on Saturday, June 13, appears to show the vehicle bearing registration number KA 05 NR 0009 speeding along the road leading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) while flames shooting from its exhaust.

Following the circulation of the video, the Devanahalli Traffic Police launched an investigation and began reviewing CCTV footage from the area as well as surveillance camera recordings installed along the stretch.

Police said the footage prima facie indicated potential violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, including dangerous driving, unauthorised vehicle modifications, and breaches of prescribed vehicle safety and noise-control standards.

The Devanahalli Traffic Police have issued a notice to Rai directing him to appear before the inspector of the Devanahalli Traffic Police Station within three days along with the vehicle and relevant documents and to submit a written explanation.

According to the notice, videos circulated on social media showed a vehicle bearing registration number KA 05 NR 0009 being driven recklessly on a public road near KIA on May 20 at around 12.09 a.m. The vehicle was allegedly producing excessive noise and being driven in a manner that endangered public safety.

The latest controversy comes months after the same Lamborghini was involved in a drifting case in Bengaluru. On March 21, the vehicle was spotted performing doughnuts near Anil Kumble Circle and along the Kumara Krupa Road-Cubbon Park stretch. Rai had initially denied driving the car. However, police later said CCTV footage confirmed that he was behind the wheel, following which a case was registered and a penalty imposed.