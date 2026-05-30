Bengaluru police impose strict curbs ahead of RCB’s IPL final

With the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) looking to win a second consecutive win in the IPL 2026 final this Sunday, May 31, Bengaluru City Police have issued a comprehensive public safety advisory aimed at preventing a recurrence of last year’s fatal celebrations.

The move comes in the aftermath of the June 4, 2025, tragedy outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations claimed 11 lives. While this year’s final will be played in Ahmedabad, authorities have issued preventive guidelines in the team’s home city.

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh announced that live screening of the match on public LED screens is strictly prohibited. The restriction applies to screens installed outside malls, pubs, and other establishments if they are visible to the public. Installation of LED walls facing roads will also not be permitted without prior approval.

The advisory also bans bike rallies, overspeeding, stunt riding, unnecessary honking, road blockages, and the bursting of firecrackers or the use of hazardous materials. Police have further prohibited public celebrations on roads once the match result is declared.

Authorities have warned against alcohol consumption in public spaces, indecent behaviour, and any form of violent conduct during celebrations.

In addition, citizens have been cautioned against spreading provocative posts, rumours, or hate speech on social media. Fans have been urged not to provoke or target rival supporters, with officials stressing that such actions could escalate into law-and-order issues.

In a move to reduce traffic congestion and parking issues, Namma Metro will offer free rides this Sunday. The initiative allows fans to book up to two free rides (worth a maximum of Rs 100) through the ConfirmTkt app. The offer is valid across all metro lines to encourage fans to travel safely to private watch parties and fan zones.

Police officials have appealed to the public to celebrate responsibly, noting that maintaining peace and safety is a collective responsibility.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.